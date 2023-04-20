Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.27

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.27 and traded as low as C$12.09. Shawcor shares last traded at C$12.18, with a volume of 86,495 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCL. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Shawcor in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$15.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. ATB Capital raised Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cormark boosted their price target on Shawcor from C$18.50 to C$21.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.04.

Shawcor Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$893.65 million, a P/E ratio of -29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

