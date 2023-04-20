Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj Sells 2,007 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,216,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,785. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $125.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.42. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after acquiring an additional 65,516 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 3,596.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 60.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in DexCom by 26.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

