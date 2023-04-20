Short Interest in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Rises By 19.5%

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the March 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Insider Transactions at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $43,386.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,703.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $43,386.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,703.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 17,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $377,217.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,312,617.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on FDMT. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.87. 610,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.50. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.