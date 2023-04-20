Short Interest in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Drops By 15.9%

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the March 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 283,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MASS shares. Stephens started coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on 908 Devices from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

908 Devices stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.91. 21,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,370. 908 Devices has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a current ratio of 11.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28.

908 Devices ( NASDAQ:MASS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09). 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 71.64%. The company had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 908 Devices will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 908 Devices news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 4,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $37,898.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,257.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 4,049 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $37,898.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,257.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 15,158 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $155,975.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,622 shares of company stock valued at $225,190. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASS. UBS Group AG raised its position in 908 Devices by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in 908 Devices by 567.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

