Short Interest in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Drops By 15.2%

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the March 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of AerCap

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in AerCap by 1.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,032,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,347,000 after purchasing an additional 128,473 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,142,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,229,000 after buying an additional 69,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 90.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after buying an additional 2,743,035 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in AerCap by 22.7% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,165,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,328,000 after purchasing an additional 769,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in AerCap by 0.5% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,115,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of AER stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.27. The company had a trading volume of 537,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. AerCap has a 52 week low of $37.20 and a 52 week high of $66.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AerCap will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AerCap in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

