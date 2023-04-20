Short Interest in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Expands By 12.8%

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,600 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the March 15th total of 184,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMSF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMERISAFE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on AMERISAFE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AMERISAFE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

AMERISAFE Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $52.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE has a 52 week low of $44.72 and a 52 week high of $60.49.

AMERISAFE Increases Dividend

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.59 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 18.86%. Analysts predict that AMERISAFE will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 47.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMERISAFE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 686.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 158,001 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 679,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,325,000 after purchasing an additional 147,618 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter valued at $3,536,000. S&T Bank PA boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 343,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,435,000 after buying an additional 64,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in AMERISAFE by 15.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 435,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,609,000 after acquiring an additional 59,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. The firm covers the construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime industries. The company was founded by Millard E. Morris in 1985 and is headquartered in DeRidder, LA.

