Short Interest in ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Increases By 23.9%

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,400 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 226,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ARCA biopharma Price Performance

About ARCA biopharma

NASDAQ ABIO opened at $1.98 on Thursday. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $28.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.38.

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

