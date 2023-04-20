Short Interest in Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Increases By 20.0%

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Athena Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Athena Gold stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. Athena Gold has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.10.

Athena Gold Company Profile

Athena Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in the Excelsior Springs project. The company was founded by John C. Power on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Vacaville, CA.

