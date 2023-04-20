Short Interest in Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Increases By 20.0%

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Athena Gold Stock Performance
Shares of Athena Gold stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. Athena Gold has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.10.
Athena Gold Company Profile
