Short Interest in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Decreases By 14.0%

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the March 15th total of 5,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 595,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $19.16. The company had a trading volume of 569,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,251. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.81. Avid Bioservices has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 82.78% and a return on equity of 1.70%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $150,440.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,513.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $150,440.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,513.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,183. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,875 shares of company stock worth $852,800 over the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

(Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.