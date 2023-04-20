Short Interest in Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Rises By 20.1%

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 263,900 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 219,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biofrontera

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Biofrontera by 894.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 90,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Biofrontera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Biofrontera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Biofrontera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 6.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biofrontera alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Biofrontera in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Biofrontera Stock Down 1.7 %

Biofrontera Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:BFRI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,195. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 million, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.94. Biofrontera has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $4.29.

(Get Rating)

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.