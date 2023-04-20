Short Interest in Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Rises By 20.1%

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 263,900 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 219,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biofrontera
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Biofrontera by 894.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 90,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Biofrontera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Biofrontera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Biofrontera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 6.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Biofrontera in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.
Biofrontera Stock Down 1.7 %
Biofrontera Company Profile
Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.
