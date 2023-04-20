Short Interest in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Increases By 18.0%

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,360,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the March 15th total of 16,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.07.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,795,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 2.86. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.56.

Insider Activity

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 194.49%. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 3,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $99,075.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 78,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 3,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $99,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 6,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $117,278.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 459,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,910.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 317,424 shares of company stock worth $6,262,403. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 57,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 91,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 53,410 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 20.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after buying an additional 79,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 57,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

Featured Stories

