Short Interest in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Rises By 22.0%

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the March 15th total of 5,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.82.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE BWA traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $48.87. 2,318,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,846. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.27. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $51.14.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $350,443.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $350,443.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 159,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,129,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,707 shares of company stock worth $5,027,503 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,430,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 300.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,316,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,327,000 after purchasing an additional 987,274 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 4,896.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 852,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,179,000 after purchasing an additional 835,394 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,495,000 after purchasing an additional 720,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.