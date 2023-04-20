Short Interest in Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Drops By 11.8%

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the March 15th total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 479,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bunker Hill Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BHLL remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 325,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,926. Bunker Hill Mining has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.

Get Bunker Hill Mining alerts:

Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for Bunker Hill Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunker Hill Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.