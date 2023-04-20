Short Interest in Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Drops By 11.8%

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the March 15th total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 479,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Bunker Hill Mining Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BHLL remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 325,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,926. Bunker Hill Mining has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.
Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile
