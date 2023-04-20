Short Interest in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCAW) Drops By 6.5%

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the March 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCAW remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,762. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.08. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.33.

