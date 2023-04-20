Short Interest in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Rises By 15.7%

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 532,400 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the March 15th total of 460,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 248,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Carlyle Secured Lending

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGBD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 21.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance

Carlyle Secured Lending stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.70. 246,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,784. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.01. The company has a market cap of $696.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 47.19% and a return on equity of 12.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.85%. This is a positive change from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CGBD shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

