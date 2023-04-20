Short Interest in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Declines By 18.6%

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 402,400 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the March 15th total of 494,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,332 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,399 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,426,000 after purchasing an additional 120,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Chunghwa Telecom Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,188. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $44.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average of $36.88. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

