Short Interest in CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Drops By 17.9%

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,400 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the March 15th total of 195,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
CK Hutchison Stock Performance
CKHUY traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $6.41. The company had a trading volume of 65,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,583. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88. CK Hutchison has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $7.39.
CK Hutchison Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CK Hutchison (CKHUY)
- American Express Growth Riding On Joyful Consumer Spending
- Morgan Stanley’s Earnings Is Fuel For The Rally
- Steel Dynamics May Be At A U-Turn Rather Than A Red Light
- Intuitive Surgical Continues to Surge, is it Worth Its Premium?
- Las Vegas Sands Hits The Jackpot, China Drives Robust Recovery
Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.