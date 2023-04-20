Short Interest in CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Drops By 17.9%

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,400 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the March 15th total of 195,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CK Hutchison Stock Performance

CKHUY traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $6.41. The company had a trading volume of 65,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,583. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88. CK Hutchison has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $7.39.

CK Hutchison Company Profile

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 291 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

