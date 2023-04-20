Short Interest in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Rises By 12.7%

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the March 15th total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colony Bankcorp

In related news, CEO T Heath Fountain acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $36,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,444.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,523 shares of company stock worth $73,576 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 27.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Colony Bankcorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CBAN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson cut Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Colony Bankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ CBAN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.85. 16,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $173.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54. Colony Bankcorp has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $17.99.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $29.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.31 million. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Colony Bankcorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

