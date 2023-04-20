Short Interest in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Increases By 24.4%

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the March 15th total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Copart stock remained flat at $78.08 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,894,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,171. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.23. Copart has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $78.58.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Copart by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

