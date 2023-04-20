Short Interest in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Increases By 22.2%

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 523,600 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 428,400 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 376,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NYSE DECK traded down $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $479.62. 245,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,303. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $485.07. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $433.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.08.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DECK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $463.08.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,825,000 after purchasing an additional 417,917 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,791,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,813,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 372.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 233,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,111,000 after buying an additional 184,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,118.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,321,000 after buying an additional 181,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

