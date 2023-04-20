Short Interest in Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Rises By 18.0%

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the March 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Dividend and Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DNIF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.37. 28,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,034. Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46.

Dividend and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 7.95%.

About Dividend and Income Fund

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

