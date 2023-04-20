Short Interest in DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Expands By 20.3%

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

DKSH Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DKSHF remained flat at $77.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.75 and a 200-day moving average of $79.60. DKSH has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $86.88.

Get DKSH alerts:

DKSH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

Receive News & Ratings for DKSH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DKSH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.