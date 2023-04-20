Short Interest in DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Expands By 20.3%

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
DKSH Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DKSHF remained flat at $77.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.75 and a 200-day moving average of $79.60. DKSH has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $86.88.
DKSH Company Profile
