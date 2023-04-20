Short Interest in Dongfang Electric Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:DNGFF) Declines By 19.9%

Dongfang Electric Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:DNGFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,600 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the March 15th total of 205,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Dongfang Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Dongfang Electric alerts:

Dongfang Electric Price Performance

Shares of DNGFF stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. Dongfang Electric has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $1.78.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dongfang Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dongfang Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.