Short Interest in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Declines By 9.9%

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the March 15th total of 41,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELMD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electromed from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their target price on shares of Electromed from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electromed in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Electromed from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electromed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Institutional Trading of Electromed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELMD. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Electromed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electromed during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Electromed in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Electromed during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electromed Stock Performance

Electromed stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.40. 11,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,163. Electromed has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.82.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

