Short Interest in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Drops By 6.7%

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 402,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Exponent news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total value of $106,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,665,015.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $37,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,275 shares of company stock valued at $455,120 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Exponent by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Exponent by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Exponent in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

EXPO traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $97.80. 258,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,133. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.45. Exponent has a 12 month low of $80.97 and a 12 month high of $112.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $112.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exponent will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.06%.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

