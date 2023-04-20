Short Interest in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Decreases By 6.2%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,680,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the March 15th total of 15,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AG. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,515 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AG shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Up 2.3 %

First Majestic Silver stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.24. 7,234,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,263,721. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.83. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.59 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.65%.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

