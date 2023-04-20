Short Interest in Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Drops By 10.7%

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,257,200 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the March 15th total of 11,482,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 411.9 days.

Fortescue Metals Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FSUMF remained flat at $15.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 39 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,493. Fortescue Metals Group has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), and Corporate. The Iron Ore segments comprises of the exploration, development, production, processing, sale and transportation of iron ore, and the exploration for other minerals.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.