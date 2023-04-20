Short Interest in Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Drops By 10.7%

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,257,200 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the March 15th total of 11,482,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 411.9 days.
Fortescue Metals Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FSUMF remained flat at $15.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 39 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,493. Fortescue Metals Group has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69.
Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile
