Short Interest in Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Rises By 20.2%

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 49,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gain Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 373.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares during the period. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gain Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.15.
Gain Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %
Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Gain Therapeutics
Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.
Featured Articles
