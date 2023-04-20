Short Interest in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Increases By 26.3%

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,490,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the March 15th total of 5,140,000 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gamida Cell

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Gamida Cell by 12.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 83,009 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,282,000 after acquiring an additional 764,985 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 621,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 47,587 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 539.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,833 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after buying an additional 42,421 shares during the period. 56.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gamida Cell Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GMDA traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.57. 14,313,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,062,655. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. Gamida Cell has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $116.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Gamida Cell

Several brokerages recently commented on GMDA. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Gamida Cell Ltd. engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The firm offers Omidubicel, an investigational product with potential as a life-saving alternative for patients in need of a bone marrow transplant, and a line of modified and unmodified nicotinamide-enabled natural killer cells targeted at solid tumor and hematological malignancies.

