Short Interest in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Rises By 22.3%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the March 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHRS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in GH Research by 13,760.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of GH Research by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of GH Research by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GH Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GH Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 62.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GH Research Trading Down 2.5 %

GH Research stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.19. The company had a trading volume of 132,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,696. GH Research has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts predict that GH Research will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GHRS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a research note on Monday, March 13th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

GH Research Company Profile

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Featured Stories

