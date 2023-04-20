Short Interest in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Increases By 25.0%

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of KBWP traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $85.16. 25,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.68. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $72.41 and a 1 year high of $92.03.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.431 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

