Short Interest in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Drops By 8.1%

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,300 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the March 15th total of 191,800 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:JOUT traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $59.67. 19,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,097. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.52. The firm has a market cap of $611.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87. Johnson Outdoors has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $83.36.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $178.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.55 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 4,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $271,041.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,048.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1,207.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 15,650.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 36.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Outdoors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Further Reading

