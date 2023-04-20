Short Interest in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Grows By 23.9%

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 320,700 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 258,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Koppers by 50.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 122.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 17.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Stock Down 0.8 %

Koppers stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.07. The stock had a trading volume of 64,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,045. The company has a market cap of $709.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.48. Koppers has a 52 week low of $20.11 and a 52 week high of $38.42.

Koppers Increases Dividend

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Koppers had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Koppers’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KOP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Koppers to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

Featured Articles

