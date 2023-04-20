Short Interest in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Declines By 6.7%

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,960,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the March 15th total of 6,390,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $850,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,974.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $850,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,974.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $1,103,521.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,611.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,249 shares of company stock valued at $10,277,346 in the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.80. The stock had a trading volume of 648,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,934. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.96 and a beta of 1.28. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.18.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

Further Reading

