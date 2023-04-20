Short Interest in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Grows By 20.0%

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.4 days. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFMD. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of LifeMD by 43.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 852,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 260,058 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of LifeMD by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 558,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 149,315 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LifeMD by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 213,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 117,175 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in LifeMD by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 59,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in LifeMD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD Trading Down 2.8 %

LFMD stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.76. 58,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98. LifeMD has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $3.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About LifeMD

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price objective on LifeMD from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering a portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The firm combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Telehealth and WorkSimpli segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

