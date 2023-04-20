Short Interest in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Increases By 24.5%

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the March 15th total of 939,500 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Methode Electronics from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Methode Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Methode Electronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEI. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,060,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,434,000 after purchasing an additional 390,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 5.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,173,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,732,000 after purchasing an additional 116,978 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,332,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,666,000 after purchasing an additional 93,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,114,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,842,000 after purchasing an additional 89,454 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methode Electronics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MEI traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $42.59. 20,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,374. Methode Electronics has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.50 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.30%. Analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

