Short Interest in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Expands By 8.9%

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 75,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miller Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 895,081 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Miller Industries by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 867,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,127,000 after buying an additional 40,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Miller Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Miller Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 381,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Miller Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 329,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after buying an additional 25,064 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Miller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Miller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Miller Industries Price Performance

Shares of MLR stock remained flat at $33.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 28,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,141. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.41. Miller Industries has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $36.25. The company has a market capitalization of $383.60 million, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $225.85 million for the quarter.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

Miller Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.