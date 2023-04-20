Short Interest in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Declines By 17.7%

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the March 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 480,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 13,379 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $335,545.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,355,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $72,657.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,059.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $21.55. The company had a trading volume of 194,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.26. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $26.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.38 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.18%. Modine Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

