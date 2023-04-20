Short Interest in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Declines By 11.3%

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the March 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 689,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MRC Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MRC Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

MRC Global Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MRC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.46. 432,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $791.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 34.84%. The business had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MRC Global will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MRC Global news, insider Gillian Anderson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $59,949.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,830.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MRC Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

