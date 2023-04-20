Short Interest in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Declines By 11.3%

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the March 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 689,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MRC Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MRC Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.
Shares of MRC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.46. 432,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $791.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83.
In other MRC Global news, insider Gillian Anderson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $59,949.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,830.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.
MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
