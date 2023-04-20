Short Interest in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Decreases By 16.0%

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the March 15th total of 6,480,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $392,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on MUR. Truist Financial upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

NYSE MUR traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $37.47. 2,018,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,408. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $975.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.62 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.