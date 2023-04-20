Short Interest in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Expands By 21.5%

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,360,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the March 15th total of 6,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,604,967,000 after buying an additional 1,183,130 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,130,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $779,785,000 after purchasing an additional 647,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,074,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,941,000 after purchasing an additional 144,887 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $503,489,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,401,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,953,000 after buying an additional 122,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.9 %

BK stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.84. 5,400,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,103,304. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.68. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

