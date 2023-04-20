Siacoin Price Reaches $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $211.10 million and approximately $5.43 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Siacoin has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,192.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00314244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00012297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00070935 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.39 or 0.00544068 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.37 or 0.00434034 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001166 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,864,512,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.