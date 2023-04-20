Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Shares Up 0.5%

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €54.06 ($58.76) and last traded at €53.94 ($58.63). 569,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €53.68 ($58.35).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHL. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($63.04) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €58.00 ($63.04) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($69.57) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.20 ($73.04) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($53.26) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €51.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of €49.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76. The firm has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

