Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Cuts Stock Holdings in Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lowered its position in Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 0.25% of Inspire Global Hope ETF worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLES. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Inspire Global Hope ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after buying an additional 25,251 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Global Hope ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Global Hope ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLES opened at $33.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $148.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.71. Inspire Global Hope ETF has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $36.05.

The Inspire Global Hope ESG ETF (BLES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of 400 large-cap stocks selected for their alignment with the Issuer’s biblical values. BLES was launched on Feb 28, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

