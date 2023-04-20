Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Makes New Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $39.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.23. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENB shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

