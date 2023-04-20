Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 104.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,163 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of SAP by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SAP from €115.00 ($125.00) to €120.00 ($130.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.81.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $126.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $149.24 billion, a PE ratio of 61.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.40. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $128.88.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 5.48%. Research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $2.1864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.52%.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

