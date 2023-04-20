Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,500,220,000 after buying an additional 221,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,825,951,000 after purchasing an additional 101,384 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,162,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $953,770,000 after purchasing an additional 277,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,779,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $739,817,000 after purchasing an additional 203,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $173.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Articles

