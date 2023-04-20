Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $165.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $175.98.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.67.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

