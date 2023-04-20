Simplicity Solutions LLC Increases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,057,330. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.63.

NYSE MS opened at $89.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.19 and a 200-day moving average of $89.01.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

