Simplicity Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84,565 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 15,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 7,816 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $40.32 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.55.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

